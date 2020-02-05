Metro seeks individuals who tampered with evidence after Fashion Show Mall shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying three individuals who allegedly tampered with evidence after the Fashion Show Mall shooting on Jan. 21.

Gang detectives obtained footage that shows a male and two females who appear to pick up shell casings at the scene of the crime.

Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas was arrested by police on Jan. 22 in connection to the shooting. He faces three charges for attempted murder.

The incident occurred when Valenzuela-Olivas and a friend got into an argument with another individual at the mall. He allegedly took out a handgun and fired into a crowd, striking three victims.

Police say the shooting was the result of a ‘trivial argument’ that caused a massive public safety response and terrorized hundreds of citizens.

Valenzuela-Olivas’ bail was set at $100,000, and he will stay with his parents while he is on high level electronic monitoring.