Metro seeks help identifying suspect in shooting investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a shooting investigation.

On July 11 at about 1:30 a.m., police received a call about a man dropped off at a local hospital who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Prior to the shooting, the victim was walking with a group of 8-10 people on 1st Street and Ogden Avenue. An altercation occurred within the group and the suspect. At some point, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20-30 years old, 6′ tall, 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He has tattoos on both arms and on his neck.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene of the shooting in either a copper-colored Dodge Challenger or a dark-colored, four-door vehicle — possibly a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the Downtown Area Command Investigative Section at (702) 828-1553, or the case agent by email at a14815s@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.