Metro seeks additional victims after child sex abuse arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police believe there may be more victims of a sexual assault suspect taken into custody on April 21. Nicholas Collotta, 40, faces the following charges:

Child sex abuse/exploit with substantial bodily harm of a child under 14

Lewdness with a child

Collotta was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

If you know anyone who may been one of Collotta’s victims or have information about the incident, you are urged to call Metro’s Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.