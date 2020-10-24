Metro seeking suspect in armed robbery of southeast Valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a southeast Valley business. The incident occurred around 8:03 a.m. in the 3800 block of East Sunset Road on Oct. 23.

Authorities say the suspect entered the business and approached the cash register. She allegedly pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money.

The suspect description is as follows:

Black female adult

Approximately 5’7″, weighing between 150-200 pounds

Last seen wearing a black jacket over a grey hoodie, a blue COVID-19 mask, gray cotton gloves, grey sweatpants and black shoes

If you have information, please call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.