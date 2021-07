LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Sunday near Spring Mountain and Wynn roads. The victim was a pedestrian.

Police say the vehicle involved, a 2003-07 Toyota Highlander, fled the scene east on Spring Mountain. It has damage to its front right.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Fatal Detail at (702) 828-3535. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.