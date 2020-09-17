Metro searching for suspect in armed robbery of west Las Vegas business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect in the July 15 armed robbery of a west Las Vegas business. The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. near the 3600 block of West Sahara.

Police say the suspect gambled in the store. He then demanded his winnings and the money from the “till” while armed with a handgun.

The man fled after taking the money.

Authorities provided the following suspect description:

  • Black male adult, between 35-37-years-old
  • Brown hair, with balding patch ion the top and back
  • Medium build
  • Last seen wearing a black dress-length shirt, black pants and black sneakers

If you have information, please call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

