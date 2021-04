LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a shooting suspect, and an alert was sent by College of Southern Nevada authorities on Monday for the CSN Charleston campus.

The shooting occurred off campus, according to university police.

University Police Services – Alert: CSN Charleston (April 26, 2021) LVMPD is searching for an off-campus shooting suspect; Hispanic female, all black clothing with glasses. Notify UPD if seen, 702-895-3669. pic.twitter.com/4DYrtWO7bW — University Police Services (@UPDSouth) April 26, 2021

A tweet by University Police Services indicates Metro is searching for a suspect described as “Hispanic female, wearing all black clothing with glasses.”

If you see the suspect, notify university police at 702-895-3669.