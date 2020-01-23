Metro searching for robbery suspect who struck store clerk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the lookout for a male suspect who they say stole money from a business. It happened on Friday in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Ann Road.

Suspect’s vehicle

Police say the man stole money from the register and hit the clerk before leaving the establishment.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30’s, 6′ tall, 250 pounds, with a beard and wearing a black short-sleeved shirt. Police say he was driving a silver, older model four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.