Metro searching for missing woman last seen near Charleston, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a missing woman, who is believed to be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention. Alfreda Hayes, 78, was last seen near Charleston and Maryland Parkway Aug. 6.

She was in the 1200 block of South 16th around 12:45.

Alfreda is described as being 5’9″ and weighing around 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray-brown hair.

Police do not know what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about Alfreda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3111. You may also contact the department’s Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or at missingpersonslvmpd.com.