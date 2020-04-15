Metro searching for identity theft suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for an identity theft suspect from late last year. They say this woman withdrew a large amount of money from the victim’s account on December 20, 2019.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a large Louis Vuitton purse and wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Financial Crimes Section at (702) 828-3483 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.