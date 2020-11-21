Metro searching for commercial robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a business Friday afternoon. It happened just after 2 p.m. at a business in the 2000 block of North Tenaya Way, near West Lake Mead Boulevard.
The suspect is described as follows:
- White man
- Approximately 50-65 years old
- Wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat, sunglasses, a blue long-sleeved button-up shirt, khaki pants and blue face mask
- having gray or white facial hair
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.