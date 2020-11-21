Metro searching for commercial robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a business Friday afternoon. It happened just after 2 p.m. at a business in the 2000 block of North Tenaya Way, near West Lake Mead Boulevard.

The suspect is described as follows:

White man

Approximately 50-65 years old

Wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat, sunglasses, a blue long-sleeved button-up shirt, khaki pants and blue face mask

having gray or white facial hair

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.