Metro searching for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man who committed an armed robbery last week. It happened at a retail business in the 2100 block of North Rainbow Boulevard on June 20 at about 5:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect stole several items of merchandise and pulled a handgun on employees when confronted. He allegedly threatened to shoot employees.

The man is described as a white male, 5’9″- 5’11” and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball hat, surgical mask, black jacket, white t-shirt, grey athletic shorts, black leggings and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash rew