Metro searching for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the lookout for a man who they say robbed a business last month. The crime happened in the 3000 block of East Sunset Road at around 9:50 a.m. on August 16.

Police say the suspect approached a worker, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register. The victim then gave the suspect money, and the suspect hit the victim with his gun to escape.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 35-40 years old, 5’2″ – 5’5″, medium build with black hair. He was last seen wearing a red-striped shirt, blue jeans and a brown hat.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.