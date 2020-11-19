Metro searching for 3 suspects in armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the lookout for three suspects following an armed robbery nearly two weeks ago. It happened on November 6 at about 10:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Bonanza Road near Sandhill Road.

Police say the suspects entered the business and pointed guns at employees. They then allegedly took money by “force and violence.”

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1:

Black man

6’1″ – 6’2″

Thin build

Approximately 140 pounds

Wearing a blue sweatshirt with white lines on it, blue pants, blue shoes with gold markings and a blue ski mask.

Suspect 2:

Black man

5’6”-5’7”

thin build

wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, green underwear and a black ski mask

Suspect 3:

Black man

approximately 5’9”

thin build

wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, a black ski mask and black shoes

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.