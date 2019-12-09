Metro searches for shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting near E. Flamingo Road and S. Nellis Boulevard. According to police, one man was left injured.

Metro says a person who lives at Dorothy Kidd MHP, which is located in the 5300 block of E. Flamingo Road, told police they heard gunshots, looked out the window and saw an adult male victim screaming while lying in the street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was apparently shot in his left shoulder. Another citizen reported “possibly” seeing an unknown suspect shooting from a white vehicle, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is in stable and expected to survive. Police are still searching for the shooter.