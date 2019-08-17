Metro searches for missing, endangered 56-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man. Police say Revel Tweedle might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

According to police, Tweedle was last seen on Aug. 15 at approximately 7:30 a.m. near the 3950 block of Koval. He is said to be 6-feet-3-inches tall, and weigh around 180 pounds. Tweedle was possibly last seen wearing a jacket with an orange colored pattern, a black shirt, and black shorts. All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Tweedle and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.