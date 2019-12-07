Metro searches for commercial robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is asking for the public’s help in searching for two suspects that robbed a retail store near Rancho and Bonanza in November.

Metro says a black male adult and black female adult stole several items of merchandise from the store around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. They reportedly used an aerosol can as a flame thrower. They then left the store.

Courtesy: LVMPD

The black male suspect is described as being about 30-years-old with a medium build. He was described as wearing a black, gray and red sweatshirt with black pants, and black and white shoes.

The black female suspect is described as being about 30-years-old with a thin build. Her clothes were described as a red sweater-style dress with multi-colored socks and white slip-on sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metro Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.