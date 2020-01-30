Metro searches for brazen thieves accused of stealing mail from postal carriers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for people who were brazen enough to steal mail from United States Postal carriers in broad daylight!

According to Metro, officers responded to a call on Jan. 18 at approximately 2:42 p.m. in the 2800 block of Drury Street. The victim, a mail carrier, told police they were adding mail to a mailbox when a silver car pulled over next to the postal truck and a black man wearing a ski mask, with what felt like a handgun stood behind him while the second suspect entered the postal truck, removed two bins of mail and placed it into the silver car.

The suspects then fled from the area prior to officer’s arrival. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine that there have been numerous events involving mail theft or suspicious activity related to mail within the LVMPD’s jurisdiction.

Detectives from Bolden Area Command are trying to identify multiple suspects associated with these crimes. The vehicles being used are described as a white and black Jeep Cherokee and a grey/silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information or who has video surveillance of any of these incidents is urged to contact the LVMPD BAC by phone at 702-287-3883 or email bacpd@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.