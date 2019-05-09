Metro searches for brazen driver accused of striking officer with vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A manhunt to find the driver who police say intentionally hit a Metro Police officer with a car Wednesday morning continues around southern Nevada. The wreck happened north of downtown Las Vegas near D Street and Jackson Avenue. That area is the historic old west side.

Clarence Phillips stumbled upon the investigation while going to a nearby church.

“I saw the flashing red lights, so I was curious,” Phillips said. “That was the last thing I wanted to see is something like this.”

A damaged motorcycle and a helmet on the ground were just some of the remnants left from the wreck. Metro Police said the driver intentionally rammed into an officer during a traffic stop.

“Just — just stupid; just stupid, it’s ridiculous,” said Alisha Hardy, resident who lives nearby.

The incident happened before six in the morning when a motorcycle officer pulled up behind a blue Mercedes SUV.

Police say that’s when the driver shifted into reverse and hit the officer. The driver then fled the scene, and eventually ditched the car about a mile away at Jerry’s Nugget Casino on North Las Vegas Boulevard.

“The guilty will be caught whether here or later on in life,” said Phillips. “No one gets away.”

Crime scene investigators processed the car, even bringing evidence from the street matching the pieces missing from the rear end.

“When stuff like this happens this is close to home,” said Alisha Hardy, who lives nearby.

The traffic officer involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Officer, I hope you feel better, get better cuz we need people like you on the road,” Hardy said.

Metro did not release a description of the driver, but detectives did locate and question the passenger who was in the car.