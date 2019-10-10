Metro search for suspects connected to homicide near Twain and Wynn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are trying to find the people responsible for killing a man near W. Twain Avenue and S. Wynn Road. Police said everything unfolded on Oct. 10 at approximately 2:44 a.m.. LVMPD dispatch received a 9-1-1 call saying a man had been shot inside of an apartment located in the 4200 block of West Viking Road.

Arriving patrol officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives discovered that a woman and the victim were inside of the apartment when she heard a knock on the door. Police said when the woman opened the door, three suspects wearing hoodies pushed their way into the apartment.

One of them was holding a gun when he approached the sleeping victim and fired a single round, striking the victim. All the suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot.

The three suspects are described as Hispanic male adults in their 20’s. The identification of the victim and suspect as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.