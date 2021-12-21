UPDATE: Metro releases video of suspect in shooting at Spring Valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a shooting that happened just before 3 a.m. out the Shanghai Taste restaurant early Monday appears to be related to a previous burglary at the business.

The victim was shot 11 times, and remains in the hospital, police said.

Spring Valley Area Command Capt. Michelle Tavarez said video surveillance of the suspects appears to connect the two incidents. The burglary, which was previously unreported, happened about a week and a half ago.

The restaurant is in the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road, between Valley View Boulevard and Arville Street. Another business in the same plaza was burglarized.

Police emphasized that the shooting does not appear to be a hate crime.

Police said two Black male suspects seen in the video used the same methods in both incidents. Patrols in the area are being increased in an effort to find the suspects, Tavarez said.

The video below was released to get the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Police didn’t know about the burglary until they investigated the shooting.

Tavarez used the opportunity to urge the community to report all crimes — no matter how small.

“What we want you to know is that we are here to help you. We, LVMPD, have interpreters that can help ensure timely and accurate reporting of all crimes,” Tavarez said.

She noted that violent crime is down 11% in Metro’s jurisdiction, and down 13% in the Spring Valley Area Command.

“We need your help to report suspicious activity. Please, if you see something, say something,” Tavarez said.