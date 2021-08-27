Metro says 52.8% of its employees vaccinated against COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says 52.8% of its 3,043 employees are fully vaccinated.

New employees are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, whether they work with the public or not, the department said.

Metro has not said if it intends to require vaccination for existing employees, but it has encouraged it.

“This pandemic has posed many challenges to the law enforcement community. The LVMPD abides by all state and CDC mandates and has a mask policy that complies with the governor’s orders. We have made efforts to encourage current employees to get vaccinated and will continue to provide them education regarding the dangers of COVID-19,” according to a department statement.

The information from Metro comes as the department announced another employee died this week from complications from COVID-19. Four Metro employees have died of COVID-19.

All requests for medical or religious exemptions are vetted on a case by case basis, Metro said.