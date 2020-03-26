Metro rolls out online service for concealed weapons permit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is offering an online service to submit an application to register for a concealed carry firearm permit.

According to Metro, the Records and Fingerprint Bureau is one of a series of facility closures to the public on March 19 related to the COVID-19 virus. In order to use the online application, citizens must have already completed the safety course and received their certificate prior to filling out the application. Those certificates are good for one year.

You can find the application and CCW information at this link. Citizens can call (702) 828-8172 if they have any questions about their CCW application.

Scheduling in-person appointments will resume on April 27, 2020.