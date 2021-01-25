Metro returns 3 stolen bulldogs to their owner following armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Las Vegas dog owner has to be breathing a sigh of relief after having their dogs returned.

A Las Vegas Metro officer was able to return the three bulldog puppies to the rightful owner following an armed robbery that happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Cherry Grove Avenue near Hollywood and E. Lake Mead boulevards.

According to Metro Police, the two suspects went to the home posing as potential buyers for the puppies but once inside, they pulled a handgun, battered the owner and stole the three dogs.

Officers said the two men fled the neighborhood but were eventually taken into custody and the three dogs were safely recovered.

The two men facing charges in this case are identified by police as Chey Rose and Lawrence Warfield.

Metro posted this on Twitter prior to both arrests.