Metro returning to 6 academy classes each year to recruit more police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are returning to running six academies each year, after temporarily dropping back to two academies in an effort to save money.

Clark County Commissioner James Gibson said on Tuesday that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wasn’t getting new officers quickly enough with only two academies in operation.

Related Content LVMPD celebrates 44 recruits during graduation ceremony Tuesday

Gibson complimented Metro not only for responding to community needs, but also for doing their part to save money as all county agencies cut back during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They have absorbed their share,” he said.

“And because they have hit the budget targets,” Gibson said, “they are restoring the process to six academies a year, taught by three different squads.”

“They anticipate they will have to play a little catch-up for last year, so that rather than 40-45 recruits starting, they are looking at 70-80 starts per academy, assuming that there’s a steady stream of qualified recruits,” Gibson said.

Metro recently graduated a new class of 44 recruits — 39 men and 5 women who range in age from 22 to 50 years old — in a ceremony on Oct. 13.