Metro responds to stabbing in RTC bus on The Strip; suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing on an RTC bus. Metro Police say it happened in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near Paris Hotel and Casino, at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Once police got to the scene, it was determined that an argument inside the bus led to the suspect taking out a knife and cutting the victim. The suspect was gone by the time officers got to the scene, but he was captured a few minutes later.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.