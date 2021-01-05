Metro investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle near Sahara, Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and sedan in the east valley. The incident occurred around 2:44 p.m. near Sahara and Nellis.

Police say the motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. The Sedan driver was also transported with unknown injuries.

Eastbound Sahara east of Nellis and westbound Sahara east of Winterwood will be closed for several hours due to the investigation.

Road CLOSURES:



East Bound Sahara – East of Nellis Blvd



AND



West Bound Sahara – East of Winterwood — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 5, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.