Metro responding to barricade situation near Vegas Valley, Lamb Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to police, around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday a call came in reporting a domestic situation on Karen Avenue, near Vegas Valley and Lamb Boulevard in the Toscana Apartments.

Police say the suspect is the only person inside the apartment and is believed to be armed with a hand gun and refusing to exit the apartment.

Police have evacuated a few apartments and the road in front of the complex is currently closed.

This is a developing story. Please avoid the area and check back for updates.

