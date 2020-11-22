Metro responding to barricade in NW valley; avoid the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are currently on the scene of a barricade in the area of Prospect Hill Court and Stange Avenue in the northwest valley. Police say there is a suicidal man barricaded in his home and he is armed.

The man reportedly fired multiple shots into the air, but police say he is not a threat to anyone at this time.

SWAT and negotiators are on scene attempting to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

The public is asked to avoid the area. Those who live nearby will not be able to go back to their homes until the event is over.

This is a developing story.