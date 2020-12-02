Metro reports increase in domestic violence, mental distress calls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said police are dealing with a “troubling trend” in 2020. Lombardo said there has been a significant increase in calls regarding mental distress and domestic violence amid the pandemic.

During an interview with Good Day Las Vegas, Lombardo said mental distress calls have increased by 19% and calls involving domestic violence are up 17%.

“We’re fully aware of it and doing the best we can with our resources to address it,” he said.

During the pandemic, people have been spending more time together in households and Nevada’s unemployment rate is among the highest in the nation.

Lombardo said police are dealing with an increase in assaults involving weapons,

“A lot of that is directly related to the emotional aspect of domestic violence.”