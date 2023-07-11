LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Car thefts continue to soar across the Las Vegas valley as certain areas are getting hit harder than others.

“I went to security and said my car is not here after looking around for 10 to 15 minutes,” Robert Kelley said.

Kelley works late nights at Treasure Island and had his car stolen from their self-parking lot just a couple of months ago.

“I had to go to Metro and file a police report and then three weeks later, the car ended up found. It was on Boulder Highway,” Kelley shared.

In Summerlin, car thefts are up by over 75%, and in the northwest valley, they are up over 80% since last year, according to Metro police.

Resident Abigail Ortega is lucky enough to have never had her car stolen but told 8 News Now that her friends have.

“It’s been all over town and it’s not just one specific pocket or area,” Ortega expressed. “My friends have experienced their cars getting stolen and then weeks later, their car is found after being left on the side of the road somewhere,” she said.

These found cars are often damaged and that’s when mechanic Dan Demello, owner of Best Muffler Shop steps in.

“We see a lot of people come in with insurance claims for repairs and things like that because of the thefts,” Demello said.

“When we do repairs it’s usually ignition cylinders, door handles, lock cylinders, replacing keys so there’s a ton of that going on right now,” he added.

So far this year more than 7,000 people have had their cars stolen within LVMPD’s jurisdiction.

Want to see how your area is impacted? Check out this link.