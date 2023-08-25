LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men injured in separate crashes have died as a result of their injuries, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Robert Michela, 64, was involved in a crash on Aug. 14 at the intersection of S. Jones Boulevard and Somerset Avenue. Police said scene evidence and statements from witnesses indicated Michela failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a pickup truck. His 9-year-old passenger was treated and released from the hospital.

The second man, who was 85, and not identified in Metro’s news release, suffered critical injuries in a crash on Aug. 8 at Decatur and Charleston boulevards. According to police, the man was driving a Toyota Tundra and failed to stop at a red light, striking another car. The driver of that car was not injured.

The two men are the 91st and 92nd traffic-related deaths in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.