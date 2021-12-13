Metro reports 139 homicides so far this year — 47 more than last year at this time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With only about three weeks left in 2021, homicides are 51% ahead of last year’s pace.

The pace has slowed in the past month. At the end of October, homicides were up by 59% compared to 2020.

Metro police statistics report 139 murders as of Friday, Dec. 10 — 47 more than last year on the same date.

Metro’s statistics do not include data from North Las Vegas, Henderson or Boulder City. North Las Vegas has investigated 28 homicides so far this year, compared to 21 last year. An unofficial count of Henderson homicides shows 12 so far this year. Boulder City has had one homicide this year after none in 2020.

That puts the total for all agencies at 180 homicides.

A look at homicides in Metro’s jurisdiction so far this year:

Of the 47 additional homicides, 42 of the victims were men .

. Metro’s Downtown Area Command has the highest number of homicides (23), with three Metro area commands tieds for lowest (10) — Enterprise, Northwest and South.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

95 of the 139 murders were shootings .

. Black males (47) are the most frequent victims, followed by white males (31) and Hispanic men (27)

(47) are the most frequent victims, followed by white males (31) and Hispanic men (27) Among females, Black females (13) are most frequent victims, followed by white males (8) and Hispanic females.

(13) are most frequent victims, followed by white males (8) and Hispanic females. Domestic violence (19) and “ altercation – perceived disrespect ” (20) were the two most common categories in homicide investigations.

(19) and “ ” (20) were the two most common categories in homicide investigations. Six victims were in the 2-9 years of age group, compared with zero last year

group, compared with zero last year 2020 saw far more victims that were less than a year old : five, compared to just one this year.

: five, compared to just one this year. Victims in the 30-39 age group more than doubled since last year, going from 21 to 46.

more than doubled since last year, going from 21 to 46. Gang members were involved in 18% of homicides reported this year.

were involved in 18% of homicides reported this year. Justifiable homicides have dropped by 22.7% this year. These are cases that have either been ruled justifiable by the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, or are pending review.

Metro reports an 88% clearance rate in this year’s homicide investigation, with 17 open cases.

Ten officer-involved shootings have resulted in deaths so far this year.