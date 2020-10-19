Metro releases videos in hopes of identifying suspects in auto burglary spree

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro detectives are hoping some videos will help identify suspects in an auto burglary spree in the Summerlin area.

The three videos, which are from homes in the area of Alta Drive and Hualapai Way, show suspects wearing masks and checking out vehicles. The videos were taken on October 13 around 3:30 a.m. The last video shows what may be the car used by the suspects.

The videos were posted by Metro’s Summerlin Area Command and believe the clothing the suspects are wearing may be recognizable to someone.

“We are hoping someone in the community may see this and recognize one or any of the involved suspects.”

If you have any information on this crime, the suspects, or vehicle involved, we ask that you please contact LVMPD Det. Grimes at (702) 828-9452 or to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at this link or by calling (702) 385-5555.