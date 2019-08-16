Metro releases surveillance photos of robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need the public’s help in locating two robbery suspects. According to Metro, on July 22, at approximately 2:15 a.m., a robbery occurred at a business located on the 4000 block of South Maryland Parkway.

Two suspects acted as lookouts while another suspect entered the business and robbed it. The suspect approached the victim at the counter before threatening the victim by claiming that he had a firearm and demanded money from the register.

No weapons were seen, and no one was hurt during the robbery. The first suspect is described as a white man about 6-feet tall and approximately 40 years old. Police said the man who was wearing a tan shirt, tan cargo pants, and was also heavy built cargo shorts and black shoes.

The second suspect is also described as a white man who’s 6-feet, who’s between 30-40 years of age with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black shirt, tan shorts, and white and black shoes.

The third suspect (not pictured) is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5’10”, medium build, 30-40years of age, wearing a white shirt, white shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.