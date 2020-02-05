Metro releases surveillance photos of alleged robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police just released surveillance photos of a man accused of robbing a business in the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue on Dec. 11.

According to Metro Police, the man pictured in the photo entered the business, showed a gun, and demanded money from the register. The victim complied, and the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 25-30 years of age, 6-feet tall with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a grey and black hoodie, black jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.