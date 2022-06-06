LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro has released images of a suspect in a retail store theft that occurred on Thursday, March 31 in northwest Las Vegas.

The suspect, described as a 30-35-year-old Hispanic male, allegedly entered several businesses, selected pool chemicals, and left without paying.

The theft took place in the 6000 block of West Craig Road, near Jones Boulevard.

Metro is looking for anyone with information on this man. (Source: LVMPD)

Police ask that anyone with information call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.