LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for the driver of a car who sped off after fatally striking a pedestrian early Saturday in the northeast valley.

A woman, 24, was trying to cross East Lake Mead Boulevard at Mt. Hood Street at about 4:25 a.m. when she was hit by the car that was traveling east on Lake Mead, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

Medical personal pronounced the woman dead at the scene, Metro said. Police said the identity of the woman, a North Las Vegas resident, will be released once family is notified.

The driver was in a silver or light gray four-door sedan with damage to the front end and windshield, police said. The department’s collision investigation section released a photograph of the vehicle.

The death is the seventh traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, the release said.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s collision investigation section, 702-828-3060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.