Metro releases photo of armed commercial robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a man accused of committing a robbery a little more than a month ago. According to Metro, a business located in the 3000 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard was allegedly robbed by the man seen in the photo.

It happened on Sept. 30, at approximately 2 p.m. According to police, the suspect entered the business, began selecting items, and attempted to leave without paying for the items.

When he was confronted by the victim, the suspect displayed a boxcutter and then took off. Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

