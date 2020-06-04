Metro releases names of 4 officers involved in deadly shooting at federal courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The four Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers involved in a deadly shooting Monday night at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse have been identified.
The shooting occurred around 11:22 p.m. in front of the courthouse on South Las Vegas Boulevard. According to Metro, 25-year-old George Gomez, was shot by officers after he reached for a gun while walking toward officers.
The officers are identified as:
- Sgt. Ryan Fryman, 40, and has been employed with LVMPD since 2007
- Officer Dan Emerton, 38, and has been employed with LVMPD since 2006
- Officer Vernon Ferguson, 36, and has been employed with LVMPD since 2006
- Officer Andrew Locher, 53,and has been employed with LVMPD since 1995
Police said Gomez was wearing body armor, had three guns and ignored police commands.