Metro releases names of 4 officers involved in deadly shooting at federal courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The four Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers involved in a deadly shooting Monday night at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse have been identified.

The shooting occurred around 11:22 p.m. in front of the courthouse on South Las Vegas Boulevard. According to Metro, 25-year-old George Gomez, was shot by officers after he reached for a gun while walking toward officers.

The officers are identified as:

Sgt. Ryan Fryman, 40, and has been employed with LVMPD since 2007

Officer Dan Emerton, 38, and has been employed with LVMPD since 2006

Officer Vernon Ferguson, 36, and has been employed with LVMPD since 2006

Officer Andrew Locher, 53,and has been employed with LVMPD since 1995

Police said Gomez was wearing body armor, had three guns and ignored police commands.