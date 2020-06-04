1  of  2
Metro releases names of 4 officers involved in deadly shooting at federal courthouse

Local News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The four Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers involved in a deadly shooting Monday night at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse have been identified.

The shooting occurred around 11:22 p.m. in front of the courthouse on South Las Vegas Boulevard. According to Metro, 25-year-old George Gomez, was shot by officers after he reached for a gun while walking toward officers.

The officers are identified as:

  • Sgt. Ryan Fryman, 40, and has been employed with LVMPD since 2007
  • Officer Dan Emerton, 38, and has been employed with LVMPD since 2006
  • Officer Vernon Ferguson, 36, and has been employed with LVMPD since 2006
  • Officer Andrew Locher, 53,and has been employed with LVMPD since 1995

Police said Gomez was wearing body armor, had three guns and ignored police commands.

