Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting with a suspect on Oct. 13, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police on Saturday released the name of the second officer involved in a shooting that killed a 23-year veteran of the force.

Officer Truong Thai, 49, was fatally shot at about 1 a.m. Thursday when Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 800 block of East Flamingo Road, police said.

The other officer involved in the shooting is Ryan Gillihan, 32, who has been employed by the department since 2017, according to a Saturday news release from Metro.

Both officers were assigned to the Community Policing Division, South Central Area

Command.

The release said Gillihan has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a department review.

According to Metro, the two officers returned fire against Tyson Hampton, 24, after Hampton shot at Thai. Hampton drove away but was arrested a few miles away from the shooting site.

Thai died at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center; he was shot in the torso.

Hampton, is being held without bail on several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon.