Metro releases name of officer involved in central valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro has released the name of the officer involved in a shooting that happened near Valley View and Viking Road on Thursday. Officials say Officer Ronald Hornyak, 45, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

According to Metro, they responded to the Vista Del Valle Apartments on Valley View near Flamingo after receiving a call from an employee inside the apartment complex just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

The employee reportedly told police that a resident was inside confronting a maintenance worker, and then, shots were heard over the 911 call.

Officer Hornyak and other officers confronted the suspect, who was armed with a firearm. Metro says they fired one round at him and the suspect was grazed by a bullet.

An officer 8 News Now spoke with said the suspect shot several rounds, injuring the maintenance worker. Both were taken to the hospital.

Officer Hornyak has been employed with the LVMPD since August 2004.