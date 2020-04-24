Metro releases helicopter and body camera video from April 21 officer-involved shooting near Twain and Paradise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police has released more information, body camera video, and LVMPD Air Unit video of the officer-involved shooting from April 21.

In a videotaped briefing released Friday, Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman, provided additional details of the incident that occurred at 455 E. Twain Avenue near Twain and Paradise.

He said that at approximately 1:55 p.m. a Metro officer, plain clothes attempted to initiate a vehicle stop on a white Acura for driving at extreme speeds. Metro Police said the officers were in plain clothes and an unmarked vehicle because they were doing surveillance in the area.

The vehicle driven by the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Chase Rosa, failed to stop for the officer. A records check revealed the license plate had been reported stolen, so the LVMPD Air Unit was able to follow the vehicle as it drove recklessly through four area commands to include the city of Henderson.

At one point the vehicle sped up to 120 mph while on the freeway. Rosa then dropped off two women at a gas station. Officers detained the women who told officers that Rosa was driving with a shotgun on his lap.

At approximately 3 p.m., Rosa stopped his vehicle at 455 E. Twain Avenue and exited his car holding a shotgun. Rosa walked towards another vehicle and pointed the shotgun at the occupant in an apparent attempt to steal the vehicle.

Officers Tomaino and Kempf pulled up behind Rosa’s car and exited the unmarked police vehicle. Officer Tomaino identified himself by yelling Metro police and ordering Rosa to drop the gun. However, Rosa turned towards the officers while pointing the shotgun at them.

Both Officers fired at Rosa, striking him multiple times. Rosa was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he died.

This is the 5th officer-involved shooting of 2020 for Metro Police. The LVMPD Force Investigation Team is conducting the investigation into the officer’s use of force in this incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.