Metro releases heart-wrenching video of dog rescues during brutal valley heat wave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are making more dog rescues from hot cars during the Las Vegas valley’s brutal heat wave. They say they “have been forced to break vehicle windows” to get to the animals.

8 News Now reported on one of the heart-wrenching rescues July 9, involving a mother and her puppy. Police say they were locked in a car in a parking garage, with temperatures reaching 115 degrees. The animals did not have food or water.

Body camera footage shows officers surrounding a black vehicle, the windows slightly cracked. One of them breaks the right front-passenger window to avoid showering glass over the dogs. The mama is seen panting, barely able to move.

“Come here, mama,” the officer coaxes. “Come on, baby.”

The officer helps her from the car and gets her into the back of an air-conditioned patrol vehicle with her puppy.

Metro tweeted the owner was shopping and has been arrested since the incident.

It was in the heat of the day and could have been deadly in minutes.

Here's another instance, this one at night in a parking garage:

In another video, a dog in a cone is rescued from an SUV parked outside in the beating sun. An officer removes a car window to unlock the vehicle doors, and the dog is seen huddling in a corner in the back seat. An officer carries the panting pup to a patrol car.

“It’s okay, little buddy,” the officer says, comforting the dog.

They say a passerby called police when they noticed the pup in distress.

“Do not leave pets in the heat,” Metro stresses.

The City of Las Vegas estimates from June 1 to July 11, its Animal Control team has received 38 calls related to dogs in vehicles.

“The vast majority of these calls resulted in the vehicle being gone when Animal Control arrived or the call being canceled by the person reporting,” senior public information officer Jace Radke told 8 News Now.