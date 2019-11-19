Metro releases details of officer-involved shooting, suspect and officer identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police revealed details from the officer-involved shooting (OIS) that occurred Friday, Nov. 15 at the 2900 block of El Cajon St.

According to police, approximately 10:33 p.m. on the day of the incident, patrol officers were doing additional surveillance in the area near the streets of La Canada and Vegas Valley. Reports of an increase of illegal shootings and narcotic related calls prompted the additional patrols.

While driving on El Cajon, the officers observed an F-150 U-Haul pickup truck with two males standing outside of the vehicle, one of the males was later identified as Lon Allen Clark.

News release providing preliminary details regarding an officer involved shooting that occurred late last night: https://t.co/bQUPsxoDdO

An on scene video briefing can be viewed here: https://t.co/U8OpXN4FvZ #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/jBL1ijpOJ9 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 16, 2019

Officers observed what they believed to be a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction so they positioned their patrol vehicle next to the U-Haul truck to conduct a person stop.

As the officers exited their patrol vehicle, Clark got into the driver’s seat of the truck and closed the door. Officer McCormick moved to the front of the truck with his handgun drawn as the second officer moved to the rear of the driver-side door and began issuing verbal commands.

Clark started the truck and placed it in reverse for a moment before accelerating towards Officer McCormick. As Officer McCormick moved from the path of the vehicle, he fired several rounds striking Clark once. Clark continued to drive forward for a short distance before colliding into a curb.

Both officers approached the truck and took Clark into custody without further incident. During the event, the second suspect fled and has not been identified.

Clark was transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma where he was treated and released, then later booked at CCDC for Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The LVMPD Force Investigation Team is conducting the investigation into the officer’s use of force in this incident. The findings will be forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 15th officer-involved shooting of 2019.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.