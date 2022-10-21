LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The funeral service for Officer Truong Thai is Friday (Oct. 28) and will include a procession to a Henderson church, Metro said.

The procession will begin at the Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery, 1325 N. Main Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., and will end at the Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, Henderson, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on its Twitter page.

The procession route for Friday’s funeral service for Officer Truong Thai. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The funeral service at the church is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

The procession route will be south on Interstate 15, east on Sahara Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard South and then east on the 215 Beltway.

From the beltway, it will continue to U.S. 95 North and then exit on East Russell Road.

New Beginnings Drive is just past the Russell Road Recreation Complex.

The service is open to the public, Metro said.

According to Metro, Thai, 49, was shot Oct. 13 in a gunfire exchange with Tyson Hampton, 24, who is facing multiple charges, including open murder.

Thai was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance involving Hampton, his wife, and her mother, police said.