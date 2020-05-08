Metro releases body camera video of officer-involved shooting of sword-wielding suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police has released more information and body camera video from an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Las Vegas on May 5. In a videotaped briefing, Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman provided additional details of the events leading up to the officer-involved shooting Tuesday in the 3000 block of South Sandhill Road.

According to Zimmerman, at approximately 10:35 a.m., Metro received reports that a man was outside of his apartment, yelling and talking to himself.

As responding officers walked to the apartment, they observed 40-year-old Justin Charland at the top of an outside stairwell yelling and wielding a sword.

Officer Segura and his partner stood some distance from the stairwell and tried to verbally deescalate the situation by asking Charland to put the sword down, but after several minutes, Charland walked down the stairs still armed with the sword.

Officer Segura retreated from the stairwell to create more distance. Metro Police said Charland kept advancing and lunged towards Officer Segura with the sword in a striking position.

According to the video, Charland was yelling, “shoot me or f%#ing run; I’m a f%#ing ninja.”

Officer Segura fired three rounds, striking Charland, who then fell to the ground.

Officers took Charland into custody and provided first aid until medical units arrived. Charland was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

This is the 7th officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2020. The LVMPD Force Investigation Team is conducting the investigation into the officer’s use of force in this incident.