Metro recovers over $500k of stolen merchandise; suspects in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro arrested two people accused of running a retail theft fencing operation out of their home near the Strip on June 8. Detectives recovered what is believed to be over $500,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Fencing is the crime of buying and reselling stolen merchandise.

Jose Regino, 27, and Yasmin Domingo, 34, face one county of participating in an organized retail theft ring.

During a search of the suspects’ residence, Robbery and Organized Retail Crimes detectives found hundreds of stolen items from “various name-brand retail stores,” including personal hygiene products, clothing, purses and household electronics.

They also found $41,000 in cash.

Courtesy: LVMPD

Courtesy: LVMPD

Courtesy: LVMPD

Courtesy: LVMPD

Regino and Domingo have been booked into the Clark County Detention Center.