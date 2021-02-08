Metro recovers 5 skimmers in 48 hours, warns consumers to be aware

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Financial Crimes division has recovered five skimmers in the Las Vegas valley in the past 48 hours.

A Facebook post reminds consumers to be careful when using any ATM walk-ups, ATM drive-ups or Point of Sale card readers.

If possible, use a “tap to pay” digital payment on your smart phone, police said.

If you believe a machine has been tampered with, Metro advises notifying the business or contacting the Metro non-emergency reporting line: 3-1-1.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Graphic distributed by Metro show where to look for possible signs of tampering: