LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police pulled over an autistic 9-year-old boy driving his mother’s car in the northwest Valley Sunday morning.

The boy reportedly took the keys while his mother was in the shower.

A concerned citizen spotted him driving near Craig Road and Ivory Circle around 8:48 a.m. and called authorities. Metro pulled him over near Decatur Boulevard and Craig Road.

He was released to his mother without incident.